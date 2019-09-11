Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $32,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,042 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.16. 47,442,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,851,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.83. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

