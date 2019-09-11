Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 97,402 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,402 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,596,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 423,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,723,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,958,000 after acquiring an additional 788,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 2,133,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,080,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

