Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GSK traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 52,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,420. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

