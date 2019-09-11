Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 313.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 367.0% in the first quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,469. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

