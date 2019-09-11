Schroder Investment Management Group Has $205,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 251,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,334. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

