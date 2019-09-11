Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up to $34.20

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $34.20. Schlumberger shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 18,269,374 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

