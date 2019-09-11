Scala (XLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Scala has a total market cap of $519,533.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

