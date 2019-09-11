Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,156. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,664 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

