SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 10.2%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 194,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 296,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $196.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 169.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

