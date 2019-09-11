Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) were up 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.14.

Get Samuel Heath and Sons alerts:

Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX 29.10 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Samuel Heath and Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Samuel Heath and Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Samuel Heath and Sons Company Profile (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.