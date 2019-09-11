SaluS (SLS) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and $2,627.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $14.31 or 0.00141384 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025989 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,041.42 or 0.99343609 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003680 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000583 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000394 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

