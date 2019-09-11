Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 455,127 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 125,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter.

SBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 105,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $261,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

