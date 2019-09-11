SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.14. 7,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 16.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

