RWC Asset Management LLP Has $130.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,824.65. 787,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,507. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $905.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,823.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,835.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

