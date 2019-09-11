Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,584.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 637,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 599,754 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 906,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 602,450 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

