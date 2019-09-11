Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,808 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $4,539,016.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388,813 shares in the company, valued at $60,588,729.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,455 shares of company stock worth $29,811,526 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

