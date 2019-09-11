Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of US Concrete worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $10,618,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 147,322 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Red Cedar Management LP grew its position in US Concrete by 29.4% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in US Concrete by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 419,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 68,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

