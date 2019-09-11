RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 18,368 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 1,113,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

