RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 431,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,082,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

