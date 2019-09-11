RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.