Roth Capital Analysts Give Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) a $325.00 Price Target

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) received a $325.00 target price from equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.88.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $10.27 on Tuesday, hitting $347.51. 3,196,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.04. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -569.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

