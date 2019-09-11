Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Roku from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.76. 18,416,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,783,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,872.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $41,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,585 shares of company stock worth $69,218,423. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 64.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

