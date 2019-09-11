Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
RME traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18.
Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$194.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rocky Mountain Dealerships
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.
