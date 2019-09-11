Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

RME traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$194.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

