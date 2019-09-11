Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Trading Up 0.3%

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €25.30 ($29.42) and last traded at €25.12 ($29.21), approximately 85,332 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €25.04 ($29.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKET. Barclays set a €30.30 ($35.23) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.61 ($32.11).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.79.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

