Rock Hits Market Cap of $6.51 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Rock has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00208670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.01195343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00086888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

