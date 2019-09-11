Roble Belko & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Micron Technology by 386.6% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 287,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 310,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,735 shares of company stock worth $2,736,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 13,062,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,280,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.