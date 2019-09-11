Robert M. Dutkowsky Sells 10,000 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TECD traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 371,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,365. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

