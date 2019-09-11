Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.09, 179,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 45,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $369.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 123,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,737 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $611,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter valued at $11,235,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

