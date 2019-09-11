Riverview Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of RIVE remained flat at $$11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 34,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. Riverview Financial has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Fulk bought 3,000 shares of Riverview Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ginger G. Kunkel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $162,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.