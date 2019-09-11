Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

