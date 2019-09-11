Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.25. 7,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,106. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $264.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.66.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.