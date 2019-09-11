Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,940 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 494.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

UBNT stock remained flat at $$110.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 180.91% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBNT. BidaskClub downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

