Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,822. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

