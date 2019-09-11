Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.10.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. 367,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.59 and a 200 day moving average of $333.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

