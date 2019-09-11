Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.87

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.87 and traded as high as $50.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 108,666 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$526.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.