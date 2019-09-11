Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.66. Ring Energy shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 55,728 shares trading hands.

REI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 651,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ring Energy by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 471,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 463,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ring Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 429,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 1,141.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 369,830 shares during the period.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

