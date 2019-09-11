Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Purchases $15,400.00 in Stock

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Stanley Myron Mccabe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,690,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 1,775,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,183. Ring Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 429,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 62,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.