RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.68

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.69. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 17,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $47,169.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,326,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,707,348.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,962 shares of company stock worth $211,912. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 1,003,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.