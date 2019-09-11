Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.02, 144,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 152,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.
