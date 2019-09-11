Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.02, 144,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 152,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.