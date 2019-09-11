Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 37,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,739,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,521,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $17,250,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $7,782,000.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

