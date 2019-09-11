Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of REGI opened at $15.07 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $548.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cynthia J. Warner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 468.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189,265 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $828,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

