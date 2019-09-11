Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 479,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Ross Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. 489,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,430. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,238 shares of company stock worth $24,956,214. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

