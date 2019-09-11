Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $46,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 612,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

JHG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $28.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.