Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,488,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,111,000 after buying an additional 438,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,311,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,980. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.