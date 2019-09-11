Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,883,300 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 157.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Flex worth $45,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 51.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $65,012.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $108,707.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,682. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

