Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

