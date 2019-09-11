Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Regenxbio news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,916,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $424,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,800 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regenxbio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Regenxbio by 438.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the second quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 691,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

