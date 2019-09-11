RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) versus Clovis Oncology (OTCMKTS:CLVS) Financial Analysis

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -332.18% -372.68% -49.10% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,790.79% N/A -198.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clovis Oncology and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 1 5 8 0 2.50 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 323.59%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $95.39 million 3.45 -$368.01 million ($7.07) -0.85 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $70,000.00 273.35 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

