RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 26,970 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 11,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

