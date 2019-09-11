Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives $84.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Regal Beloit by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.